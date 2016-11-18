£3m boost for flood-hit Lakeland trails

Category: Editor's Blog, News

Trail managers are celebrating a £3m boost to the effort to repair 562km of rights of way within the Lake District National Park, damaged by last December’s floods.

The announcement, made this morning, will kick-start the Lake District National Park’s eighteen-month Routes to Resilience flood recovery programme. The cash has come from the Rural Payments Agency’s Cumbria Countryside Access Fund, using funding from the European Rural Development Programme. An additional £500,000 has been allocated to Cumbria County Council and £500,000 to The Canal and Rivers Trust.

LDNPA chief executive Richard Leafe said: “This year we’ve made a start on repairing some of the areas most affected by the floods, but with limited funding from our own resources and donations, it’s been a challenge. This £3m is fantastic news. It will allow us to launch our extensive recovery programme that will not only reconnect flood-damaged public rights of ways, but also make them more robust and resilient for the future.

“We are confident Routes to Resilience will benefit everyone who enjoys the Lake District and also bring a much-needed boost to the local economy. Our park rangers are ready to get started to reconnect the Lake District!”

The severe floods landed the NPA with a repair bill of £5.8million for the damaged sections of its 3,113km network. The impact included:

• 257 missing or damaged bridges in need of replacement or significant repair

• 165 public paths with surface damage, undercutting or that were lost to river action

• 108 damaged pieces of access furniture, such as gates, stiles, signs

Repairs to thirty-three key sites were funded by donations from organisations such as Friends of the Lake District and LDNP reserves.

Eleven new rangers have been recruited for Routes to Resilience, joining existing staff to carry out much needed repairs across the Park for the benefit of visitors, businesses, locals and landowners.

The shortfall for rights of way repairs is subject of a Cumbria-wide bid to government.

Individual donations can be made at: lakedistrict.gov.uk/donations

• The £3m grant will not include funding for the Keswick to Threlkeld Railway Path project, which is not a designated right of way.

More information can be found at lakedistrict.gov.uk/cumbriafloods