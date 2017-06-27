Adventure in Barrow

Category: News, Notebook

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – “the world’s greatest living explorer”, according to The Guinness Book of Records – will appear at The Forum in Barrow-in-Furness on July 10.

During his Mind Over Matter presentation he will recount tales from his exceptionally full life, which has included becoming the oldest person to have scaled Everest, the discovery of the lost Arabian city of Ubar, and running seven marathons on seven continents in seven consecutive days, just three months after suffering a heart attack. To book tickets, contact the box office on 01229 820000 or visit theforumbarrow.co.uk