And about tarn too…

A previously unnamed tarn is to be recognised on Ordnance Survey maps as a tribute to guidebook writer Alfred Wainwright.

Wainwright was reportedly fascinated by the tarn, which lies in the peaty col between the Cumbrian summits of Wild Boar Fell and Swarth Fell, recently added to the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Author David Pitt learned of the tarn’s significance to Wainwright from cartographer Ron Scholes, who produced mapping for David’s Wainwright-inspired books A Pennine Journey and The Howgills and Limestone Trail. Ron had formed a friendship with AW, through correspondence and a shared love of the Pennines and the Howgills, that lasted from 1979 until AW’s death in 1991.

“I had been familiar with the unnamed tarn between Wild Boar Fell and Swarth Fell for quite some time,” said David, of Penrith. “I mentioned it to Ron and learned from him not only of AW’s love of the area but his fascination for that unnamed pool.”

Ron and AW had mutually agreed that “Fell Tarn” might be an appropriate name, given that it lay between Wild Boar Fell and Swarth Fell. Ron told David: “I like this brooding little stretch of water where its dark, peaty surface is constantly being ruffled by the wind blowing through the fellside gap.”

Further investigation revealed that the tarn was known informally to locals as “Swarth Fell Tarn” and that is the name by which it will, with the consent of Mallerstang Parish Meeting and landowner Hugh Brown, now be identified on maps produced by the Ordnance Survey, which has agreed to amend its mapping database accordingly.

“The name will be added as a tribute to Alfred Wainwright, given his affection for the area and his love of maps, and also to mark the recent expansion of the Yorkshire Dales National Park into Mallerstang,” said David.

The idea was supported by the Pennine Journey Supporters Club, the Wainwright Society, the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, the Yorkshire Dales Society and Kirkby Stephen Walkers are Welcome group.