April’s Cumbria in shops from 23 March

March 20, 2017

In the April issue of Cumbria, celebrities reveal their favourite Lakeland views, Peter Marquis takes a look at ospreys as they return to Cumbria and Andrew Gallon meets the dog whisperer who trains our four-legged friends to behave themselves around sheep – all for only £3.10!

  • Flying high: Peter Marquis prepares for Cumbria’s returning ospreys, and details the best places to spot these magnificent birds
  • Points of view: In Cumbria’s seventieth anniversary year, we continue our celebration of the wonderful, special scenery in this county with a selection of favourites from Cumbrian personalities
  • Steaming ahead: Andrew Gallon witnesses the test run of La’al Ratty’s newest acquisition, a lovely vintage Spanish loco
  • Green dragon’s new den: The South Tynedale Railway has undergone dramatic improvements, reports Andrew Gallon
  • Top trailer: Tony Greenbank chats to Keswickian Spike Loan about how the 200-year-old sport of hound trailing has changed
  • The queen of games: Andrew Gallon meets some of Cumbria’s croquet enthusiasts and learns more about this traditional game
  • Don’t mind if I do!: Tony Greenbank’s latest Called to the Bar piece takes him to the Moorcock at Garsdale Head
  • Friendships formed: Bob Swallow recalls accompanying his son Michael on his final Wainwright
  • Teaching all dogs new tricks: As lambing season gets under way, Andrew Gallon meets a woman who trains dogs to behave around sheep
  • The best look-out: Bill Birkett’s latest venture across fell and dale encompasses Surprise View and Ashness Bridge
  • Winding into Windermere: Adrian Rogan enjoys a leisurely train ride and ponders how different things could have been
  • Pedalling towards a pint: A drink in a pub always tastes better after exerting yourself in the fresh air, says Jon Sparks
  • A dramatic dale: Vivienne Crow follows Glenderaterra Beck
  • Lunesdale circuit: Andrew Gallon sets off from Beck Foot and the Lowgill Viaduct
  • …plus all our regular columnists and features!

