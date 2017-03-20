April’s Cumbria in shops from 23 March
Category: New Issue
In the April issue of Cumbria, celebrities reveal their favourite Lakeland views, Peter Marquis takes a look at ospreys as they return to Cumbria and Andrew Gallon meets the dog whisperer who trains our four-legged friends to behave themselves around sheep – all for only £3.10!
- Flying high: Peter Marquis prepares for Cumbria’s returning ospreys, and details the best places to spot these magnificent birds
- Points of view: In Cumbria’s seventieth anniversary year, we continue our celebration of the wonderful, special scenery in this county with a selection of favourites from Cumbrian personalities
- Steaming ahead: Andrew Gallon witnesses the test run of La’al Ratty’s newest acquisition, a lovely vintage Spanish loco
- Green dragon’s new den: The South Tynedale Railway has undergone dramatic improvements, reports Andrew Gallon
- Top trailer: Tony Greenbank chats to Keswickian Spike Loan about how the 200-year-old sport of hound trailing has changed
- The queen of games: Andrew Gallon meets some of Cumbria’s croquet enthusiasts and learns more about this traditional game
- Don’t mind if I do!: Tony Greenbank’s latest Called to the Bar piece takes him to the Moorcock at Garsdale Head
- Friendships formed: Bob Swallow recalls accompanying his son Michael on his final Wainwright
- Teaching all dogs new tricks: As lambing season gets under way, Andrew Gallon meets a woman who trains dogs to behave around sheep
- The best look-out: Bill Birkett’s latest venture across fell and dale encompasses Surprise View and Ashness Bridge
- Winding into Windermere: Adrian Rogan enjoys a leisurely train ride and ponders how different things could have been
- Pedalling towards a pint: A drink in a pub always tastes better after exerting yourself in the fresh air, says Jon Sparks
- A dramatic dale: Vivienne Crow follows Glenderaterra Beck
- Lunesdale circuit: Andrew Gallon sets off from Beck Foot and the Lowgill Viaduct
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!