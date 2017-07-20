August’s Cumbria in shops from 26 July
In the August issue of Cumbria, we celebrate with Fix the Fells as they mark ten years fixing our upland trails; find out more about the ancient sport of hound trailing; meet a man who’s been cruising Windermere for 50 years, and learn about the industry, attractions and leisure activities on offer in Millom – all for only £3.10!
- Fixing the fells: As Lakeland’s path menders celebrate their tenth anniversary, James Forrest gets his hands dirty
- Running head on: Matthew Appleby previews the world famous Grasmere Sports
- Hefted: Diary from a Lakeland sheep farm, by Rusland shepherdess Andrea Meanwell
- Release the hounds: Tony Greenbank looks at the enduring appeal of Lakeland’s traditional love of sports
- The birth of Millom: Andrew Gallon visits Millom Discovery Centre as it opens a new Rail Room celebrating the area’s industrial heritage
- Out of this world: Tony Greenbank calls in to Millom’s Devonshire Hotel for a pint and a chat
- The restraint of beasts: Millom’s Tornado Wire Ltd makes high quality agricultural fencing… Tony Greenbank chats to a local fencer to learn more
- Where I lay my head: Sebastian Oake counts down his top five unusual, even eccentric, places to enjoy a short break
- The best butty stops: Bob Swallow and the Geriatric Blunders approach the halfway stage on their Coast to Coast amble
- More than little town: Bill Birkett explores the highs and lows of the often overlooked Newlands Valley
- Majestic Mayburgh: Adrian Rogan visits an almost forgotten relic of former greatness, near Eamont Bridge
- A real people person: Tony Greenbank steps aboard to meet a veteran employee of Windermere Lake Cruises, who always wears a friendly smile
- A walk of many views: Vivienne Crow makes use of the local bus service to enjoy a linear walk from Windermere to Ambleside, via Wansfell Pike
- The Duddon estuary: Andrew Gallon enjoys a low-level walk which takes in Millom, Haverigg and Hodbarrow