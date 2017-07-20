August’s Cumbria in shops from 26 July

[ 0 ] July 20, 2017

Tags:

Category: New Issue

cumbria-aug2017

In the August issue of Cumbria, we celebrate with Fix the Fells as they mark ten years fixing our upland trails; find out more about the ancient sport of hound trailing; meet a man who’s been cruising Windermere for 50 years, and learn about the industry, attractions and leisure activities on offer in Millom – all for only £3.10!

  • Fixing the fells: As Lakeland’s path menders celebrate their tenth anniversary, James Forrest gets his hands dirty
  • Running head on: Matthew Appleby previews the world famous Grasmere Sports
  • Hefted: Diary from a Lakeland sheep farm, by Rusland shepherdess Andrea Meanwell
  • Release the hounds: Tony Greenbank looks at the enduring appeal of Lakeland’s traditional love of sports
  • The birth of Millom: Andrew Gallon visits Millom Discovery Centre as it opens a new Rail Room celebrating the area’s industrial heritage
  • Out of this world: Tony Greenbank calls in to Millom’s Devonshire Hotel for a pint and a chat
  • The restraint of beasts: Millom’s Tornado Wire Ltd makes high quality agricultural fencing… Tony Greenbank chats to a local fencer to learn more
  • Where I lay my head: Sebastian Oake counts down his top five unusual, even eccentric, places to enjoy a short break
  • The best butty stops: Bob Swallow and the Geriatric Blunders approach the halfway stage on their Coast to Coast amble
  • More than little town: Bill Birkett explores the highs and lows of the often overlooked Newlands Valley
  • Majestic Mayburgh: Adrian Rogan visits an almost forgotten relic of former greatness, near Eamont Bridge
  • A real people person: Tony Greenbank steps aboard to meet a veteran employee of Windermere Lake Cruises, who always wears a friendly smile
  • A walk of many views: Vivienne Crow makes use of the local bus service to enjoy a linear walk from Windermere to Ambleside, via Wansfell Pike
  • The Duddon estuary: Andrew Gallon enjoys a low-level walk which takes in Millom, Haverigg and Hodbarrow

Leave a Reply