Back from extinction

Sixty-five million years after they vanished from the Cumbrian fells, the dinosaurs are back. A thirteen-foot-high tyrannosaurus rex is set to be the centre-piece of a thrilling exhibition at Rheged, near Penrith.

Ten life-like dinosaur exhibits will be at the centre from July 12 until September 3, as part of the Natural History Museum’s Dinosaur Encounter exhibition. As well as T-Rex they include an ankylosaurus, a baryonyx, and an ornithomimus. State-of -the-art animatronics enable each to move realistically, while sound effects will help transport visitors back millions of years in time. Replica skulls, claws and other ancient fossils from the Natural History Museum’s Archives will be available to examine.

Head of programming Claire Logan Stevens said: “This is a first for Cumbria and the furthest north in the British Isles that the Dinosaur Encounter exhibition has ever been on display. Unlike other dinosaur exhibitions where the models are just impressive, the in-house science team at the Natural History Museum has the responsibility to represent the dinosaurs of the Cretaceous period in the most accurate way possible so they are impressive and attractive.”

The interactive exhibition features workshops in which families can take rubbings from replica fossils and print out 3D replicas of ancient fossils scanned and shared by museums around the world. The BBC Earth film Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet will be shown on Rheged’s giant cinema screen.

The exhibition is open daily from 9.15am (early entry ticket) or 10.45am (timed entry) until 5pm; various tickets are available. Booking is recommended, either online at Rheged.com or via the box office on 01768 868000.