Burst of colour on the fells

Andy Beck’s consuming ten-year project to reinterpret every illustration in Alfred Wainwright’s seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells reached fruition in May with an emotional celebration in Kendal.

The Teesdale artist’s weighty tome The Wainwrights in Colour was unveiled to the public over a weekend at Kendal’s Castle Green Hotel, which began with a launch evening attended by dozens of friends, walking companions and supporters.

Andy has spent the last ten years scouring the Lakeland fells to locate the precise spot from which Wainwright took the photographs on which he based the pen-and-ink drawings in his iconic guidebook series. The resultant book contains more than 1,500 illustrations – each a meticulously painted watercolour sketch – reproducing every view featured in AW’s guidebooks, and each copy includes a DVD of a short film showcasing the work that has gone into the book.

At the launch reception, Andy revealed that his mission had involved walking 1,747 miles and ascending 508,000ft of mountain trails, during which he had worn out two pairs of boots. He had also worn out a complete set of Wainwright guides, which were not only well-thumbed but also dotted with Andy’s annotations as he worked out the precise locations from which they were drawn.

As well as re-envisaged paintings of Wainwright’s views, the book includes additional illustrations. Andy has plans to auction one of the framed originals, depicting Lakeland’s three indigenous sheep breeds, to raise funds for Animal Rescue Cumbria, a charity which was supported by Alfred Wainwright and his wife Betty.

For details visit andybeckartist.co.uk