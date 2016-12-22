Cavalry rides again

Category: News, Notebook

The might of the Roman cavalry regiments that once guarded the empire’s North West frontier – from Maryport in the west to South Shields in the east – is to be celebrated with a unique exhibition set to be staged in ten museums along the entire 150-mile length of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site.

Cavalry and part-mounted units formed the Roman army’s elite auxiliary forces and were the backbone of the frontier garrison. Their role and importance to the Roman army and Empire has often been overlooked in the past.

Titled Hadrian’s Cavalry, and due to take place from Saturday, April 8, to Sunday, September 10, the celebration will bring together a unique collection of Roman cavalry objects – including ornate helmets, armour and weapons loaned by museums across Europe – alongside objects from the participating museums, including Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery in Carlisle and Senhouse Roman Museum in Maryport.

The celebration will also feature one of the largest Roman Cavalry re-enactments ever held in Britain, when a turma (squadron) is assembled on Bitts Park, in Carlisle, for two days of re-enactments on July 1 and 2.

Steering group chairman Bill Griffiths said: “A troop of thirty Roman cavalrymen – also referred to as a turma – will showcase some of the exercises the cavalry would have performed on training grounds at sites across the wall and described by Hadrian himself almost 2,000 years ago. It will be an amazing spectacle and unique to this exhibition.”

Bill said the exhibition, which would bring together some very special Roman cavalry objects for the first time, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience: “To be able to do it across the museums and heritage attractions of Hadrian’s Wall, where cavalry regiments played a key role in protecting the Empire and projecting Imperial power, makes it even more exciting.

“The cavalrymen were famous for their lavishly decorated helmets and body armour. The cavalry horses were also held in high esteem; enjoying customised stabling in barrack blocks built to accommodate the riders and their mounts. Hadrian’s Cavalry will reveal the story of the Roman riders through a unique exhibition spread across ten museums and heritage attractions, each with its own special exhibition and objects.”

Tullie House will host one of the biggest exhibitions, examining the regiments’ roles in Carlisle, along the Wall and across the entire Empire. An audio/visual experience will take visitors back in time to experience what a cavalryman’s life was like on the Wall.

Website: www.hadrianscavalry.co.uk