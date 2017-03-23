Cooper comes full circle

Category: News, Notebook

The seventieth birthday of Cumbrian mountain artist Julian Cooper will be celebrated with a trio of exhibitions in London, Kendal and Grasmere.

The London exhibition, Upstream, at the Art Space Gallery from April 28, will be devoted to new paintings exploring rivers and tributaries upstream from Cooper’s home town, Cockermouth, looking at tensions between different land uses, including farming and ideas of wilding the landscape.

The Abbot Hall Art Gallery in Kendal will show more than thirty monumental paintings, from April 7 until July 2, reflecting the artist’s travels over forty-five years in Lakeland, the Americas, the Alps, the Himalayas and beyond.

The third exhibition, Full Circle, will run through summer from June, marking Cooper’s birthday on June 10. It will be held at Grasmere’s Heaton Cooper Studio, where Julian’s first exhibition held after his graduation from Goldsmiths Art College – the first at studio’s re-opened Archive Gallery. It will include Julian’s more recent work, which has been concerned with finding a relevant contemporary language for painting mountains and rock.