Cumbria’s shrimper helps seafood festival

Morecambe Bay shrimp and cockle expert Frank Benson, featured in the new issue of Cumbria magazine, has provided an educational fishing trip for staff from a Cumbria-based hotel chain, ahead of this weekend’s Seafood Festival.

Frank demonstrated protecting, growing and harvesting cockles for English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues general manager Mark Needham and head chef Michael Wilson. Later, the group netted a catch of Morecambe Bay shrimps for the second festival at Morecambe’s waterfront Midland Hotel.

“Frank Benson gave us a real insight into sustainable fisheries management and the importance of protecting our coastal ecosystems to get best produce and value from your catch,” said Mark.

“The Benson family’s fishing expertise goes back three generations and Frank showed us not only how to locate cockle beds but also when you can legally harvest them and which – usually the four and five-year-old shellfish – are the prime ones for picking.”

Frank will be at the festival to show visitors how to prepare delicious seafood dishes.

