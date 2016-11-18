December’s Cumbria in shops from 24 November
The baking shepherds of Patterdale, Lakeland’s aurora borealis, Storm Desmond one year on and our traditional Christmas ghost story, plus puzzles, what’s on, all our regular columnists and much more – still only £2.99!
- Twin passions: Keswick artist Jonathan Trotman tells Andrew Gallon that roaming the fells and painting go hand-in-hand
- Please stir!: Tony Greenbank gets his teeth into the Patterdale’s shepherds’ baking competition
- Every dog has its Christmas day: A seasonal shaggy dog story from Mary Jayne Baker
- One day my mince pies will come: Lazonby’s busy family bakers pause for just long enough to chat with Andrew Gallon
- That nice inn-side feeling: Tony Greenbank calls into the Horse & Farrier in Threlkeld
- When the lights go on again: Photographer Rod Ireland seeks out the aurora borealis above Cumbria
- After the rains came: One year after Storm Desmond’s floods, Vivienne Crow reveals how some small businesses are bouncing back
- A hard grind: Maggie B. Dickinson looks at the corn mills of the packhorse era
- Lakeland love affair: Bob Swallow’s memoirs focus on early holidays in Lakeland
- Baker for Beatrix: Maggie B. Dickinson uncovers more direct links to the characters in Miss Potter’s books
- Memories of Millican Dalton: Adrian Rogan visits Castle Crag and walks in the shadow of the “professor of adventure”
- The first bit is the steepest: Jon Sparks rides the low fells and valley between Coniston and Ambleside
- Immersed in the hills: Vivienne Crow visits the edge of the Northern Fells and the “Piccadilly Circus” of sheep
- Making tracks along the Eden: Andrew Gallon walks from Kirkby Stephen to Nateby
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!