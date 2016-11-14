Decking the hall

Category: News, Notebook

Askham Hall and Gardens’ December 4 Christmas market will offer an array of local festive produce, crafts and giftware on forty-five stalls. The thirteenth-century attraction’s recently refurbished medieval banquet hall will house some of the fun while its café offers traditional winter warmers. Proceeds from Father Christmas’ grotto will benefit Hospice at Home. Set in the Lowther Valley near Penrith, the fair will be open between 11am and 4pm. Call 01931 712350 or email enquiries@askhamall.co.uk