February’s Cumbria in shops from 26 January

The future of Lakeland’s trees, knocking on Wainwright’s door and moonshiner Lanty Slee’s origins revealed, plus puzzles, what’s on, all our regular columnists and much more – only £3.10!
- Look after the trees: The Woodland Trust’s Peter Leeson explains why we owe the trees of Lakeland a big hug
- Trying times: Tony Greenbank salutes Keswick RFC’s recovery from the onslaught of Storm Desmond
- It’s good to talk: There’s plenty of good cheer at a Cleator Moor pub, Tony Greenbank discovers
- Hard man, hard stuff: Maggie B. Dickinson reveals the origins of Lakeland’s famed moonshiner
- Worth its salt: The history of a once-thriving Cumbrian coastal industry is told by Maggie B. Dickinson
- Land values: Douglas Chalmers, chief executive of Friends of the Lake District, begins a new monthly column
- Your favourite view: Find out how Cumbria magazine is celebrating its seventieth birthday
- If these walls could talk: Paul Jackson is fascinated by the ancient village of Greystoke
- It’s a vision thing: Ron Black sheds light on a Lakeland phenomenon
- Meeting the master: Bob Swallow recalls knocking on the front door of Alfred Wainwright’s house
- Lakeland strongman: Tony Greenbank gets to grips with wrestling legend Gerry Hoggarth
- Policeman’s lot: A Cumbrian copper recalls his early career
- Flying high: Adrian Rogan celebrates the flag of Westmorland
- Don’t just follow the crowd: Jon Sparks takes a diversion to explore the delights around Farleton Fell
- To the edge of the sands: Vivienne Crow plots a walk on Birkrigg Common towards Morecambe Bay
- By the waters: Andrew Gallon explores the surrounds of Staveley
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!