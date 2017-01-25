February’s Cumbria in shops from 26 January

Cumbria magazine shared Friends of the Lake District's event. ... See MoreSee Less

Fell Care Force Tree Planting Day - Free

Fell Care Force Tree Planting Day - FREE Weds 8th Feb High Borrowdale (8.5 miles north of Kendal on the A6) The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The next best time is now. ~Chinese proverb~ Luckily we have 5,200 native trees to be planted at High Borrowdale which is now within the newly extended area of the Lake District National Park. So why not join our Fell Care Force and be part of a team creating a new woodland in the valley Alfred Wainwright once described as “the most beautiful valley outside the Lake District”. As ever, with Fell Care Days, there will be plentiful cake to fuel you! To book onto the day click below: www.friendsofthelakedistrict.org.uk/Event/fell-care-force