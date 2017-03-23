Festival’s mountain of talent

Category: News, Notebook

Britain’s favourite mountaineer, Sir Chris Bonington, is among the speakers set to headline the Keswick Mountain Festival’s programme in June. Crow Park on the shore of Derwent Water will be the hub for the weekend of outdoor activities, entertainment and sports, with high profile line-up of famous names representing running, climbing, art and film set to entertain at the adjacent Theatre by the Lake.

Other speakers will include runners Nicky Spinks and Jasmin Paris, the double-act of mountaineer Alan Hinkes OBE and filmmaker Terry Abraham, and mountain artist Andy Beck, with more to be added soon.

Jasmin Paris and Nicky Spinks will open proceedings on Friday June 9. Last year, Nicky became the fastest person ever to run a double Bob Graham Round, in 45.5 hours. Jasmin set new women’s records for the Bob Graham Round and Wales’ Paddy Buckley, as well as the fastest overall Ramsay Round in Scotland.

Artist Andy Beck (profiled in the current edition of Lakeland Walker), will speak on Saturday June 10 about his decade-long project to sketches of each of the 1,509 illustrations in Alfred Wainwright’s seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells, identifying and visiting each of AW’s many viewpoints.

He will be followed by Sir Chris’ look- back on his life-time of discovery and adventure, illustrated by images and video from many of his climbs.

Mountaineer Alan Hinkes OBE and award-winning filmmaker Terry Abraham will close proceedings, with exclusive clips and stories behind Terry’s current project, a biographical film of Alan, due to premiere on October 14.

Tickets for talks start at £10. The festival also offers a packed schedule of outdoor activities, live music, sport and family friendly attractions, from June 8–11. Details are available at www.keswickmountainfestival.co.uk