Focus on Swirral Edge in national competition

This image of snow-plastered Swirral Edge sweeping from the Helvellyn plateau to Catstycam, taken by Greg Whitton, was one of the runners up in the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition’s Your View category. Greg said: “My plan for this cold February day was a slow and steady walk along the Helvellyn Horseshoe route, a walk I have completed many times. However, with little to show of winter in the valley, I was surprised just how quickly during ascent that Alpine conditions were encountered.

“By the time I reached this viewpoint, blue sky was giving way to heavy cloud rolling in from behind Helvellyn and, with the light dancing around between breaks in the cloud, I captured this image that, to me, embodies everything you’d expect from a mountain image from The Alps or even the higher ranges. A number of figures scattered around the landscape added scale. A magical day to be in the hills.”

A hardback coffee-table book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 10, showcasing Britain’s most beautiful and dramatic scenery, has been published by AA Publishing, price £25. An exhibition of winning and commended entries is being held at London Waterloo until February 5, after which it will tour stations around the country. For more information visit take-a-view.co.uk