Into the Lion’s Den

It’s a few months since I laced up my boots to accompany columnist Bill Birkett on a short but enjoyable walk from Grasmere, during which we both scrambled up the jagged summit pinnacle known variously as the Howitzer, the Old Woman Playing the Piano, and the Lion and the Lamb.

The feature is renowned as the Wainwright that Alfred Wainwright himself never scaled. He wrote of it: “… its highest point, a pinnacle of rock thrust out above a dark abyss, is not to be attained by walking and is brought underfoot only by precarious manoeuvres of the body.”

While our manoeuvres were thrilling, Bill and I were both unaware that an even more precarious adventure lay beneath our feet: the Lion’s Den.

Mrs Charmian Piper called the office after reading Bill’s account of Helm Crag in July’s Cumbria. The ninety-four-year-old recounted with clarity how, some six decades ago, she urged her sons Ian and Malcolm, then aged around fourteen and twelve years, into the heart of the mountain through a cave they had found.

“They’re now both in their seventies,” she explained, “but back then I was pushing them down a hole in the ground! Ian, the older son, was slightly scared but Malcolm was braver – because, I suppose, being younger he didn’t yet have as much imagination – and we encouraged him to lead us further and further down.”

With Malcolm to the fore, the trio descended through successive chambers until they came to a fourth that she described as “a cave, just a hollow, not all that big – probably the size of the kitchen in my flat but spacious enough for the three of us.”

Within, they found a box containing a stub of a candle – which they lit – and a visitor’s book. “It contained just two signatures when we got there, but five by the time we left,” she said.

She believes the book may have been placed by Gordon Osmaston, who was married to her cousin June Archer and lived at Wanless How, at Waterhead in nearby Ambleside. Osmaston was also an adventurer: in 1934, as a director of the Survey of India, he and a young Sherpa surveyed the route into the Nanda Devi Sanctuary discovered by explorers Tilman and Shipton the previous year. Together, Osmaston and his Sherpa friend learned the skills of mountaineering, enjoyed many adventures and developed a great friendship. The Sherpa, Tenzing Norgay, went on to higher things.

Volcanic rocks of Helm Crag are riven with crevices – Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team had to extricate an injured walker there last summer – but Charmian believes the cave has been sealed by farmers worried about losing sheep. “You won’t find anything written about it or online,” she said. “I rather suspect that we were the only ones who knew about it.” Langdale and Ambleside team leader Nick Owen is not aware of the Lion’s Den described by Charmian.

“If it’s been filled in and blocked off, it’s been done well,” he said.