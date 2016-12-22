January’s Cumbria in shops from 22 December
The anniversary of the Bluebird disaster, favourite Cumbrian views, two centuries of Scafell climbs, piping in the New Year, plus puzzles, what’s on, all our regular columnists and much more – only £3.10!
- Just mad about the skirl: Tony Greenbank calls on Richard Evans, Cumbria’s foremost bagpipe maker
- Bard attitude: Robbie Burns would feel at home at the Fat Lamb in Ravenstonedale, says Tony Greenbank
- Bluebird eyewitness: Robin Cooper recalls the last moments in the life of Donald Campbell
- Restoring a legend: Paul Jackson meets the team who are reconstructing Donald Campbell’s ill-fated Bluebird K7
- A liquid asset: John Sears sees new life in a new year at Oughterside Pond, near Aspatria
- Second to none: Tony Greenbank meets the author of a massive tome about those who climb Scafell
- We love Lucy: Maggie B. Dickinson researches the life of a little girl immortalised by Beatrix Potter
- Looks familiar?: Do you know the stories of the girls in a 1949 photograph of the Hawkshead Girl Guides?
- Let the sun shine: Bob Swallow recalls a special letter from author Alfred Wainwright
- Do you take plastic?: Andrew Gallon reports on Wigton’s role in the new fiver
- Duck that brews its own: Tony Greenbank pops into Ambleside’s Drunken Duck
- Fair exchange: Maggie B. Dickinson tells of the Cumbrian fairs that drew the packhorsemen
- A winter’s tale: Adrian Rogan is entranced by the story of the Crier of Claife
- Both sides of the water: Jon Sparks takes us to the only lake in the Lake District
- In the valley of the mosses: Vivienne Crow ascends the lonely ridge of Hen Comb
- A capital venture: Andrew Gallon strides out from Sedbergh in the shadow of the Howgills
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!