June’s Cumbria in shops from 24 May
Category: New Issue
In the June issue of Cumbria, we wax nostalgic about the halcyon days of childhood adventure encapsulated in Arthur Ransome’s classic Swallows and Amazons; get to know West Cumbria’s mountain man; visit the shifting sands of Morecambe Bay, and find out how one Buttermere farm has been given a new lease of life – all for only £3.10!
- Halcyon days: On the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Arthur Ransome, Maggie B. Dickinson looks at his life and meets one of the stars of the 1974 film adaptation of Swallows and Amazons
- Points of view: Another reader shares their favourite Cumbrian view
- Appleby refreshed: Andrew Gallon visits Appleby as it begins a five-year regeneration project to attract visitors and boost the economy
- Phoenix rising: Tony Greenbank heads to Cleator Moor, where a strong community drive is behind the Phoenix Enterprise Centre
- Hefted: Diary from a Lakeland sheep farm, by Rusland shepherdess Andrea Meanwell
- Passing on the crook: Tony Greenbank talks to retired Gatesgarth farmer Willie Richardson about life on his upland sheep farm
- Bright and beautiful: Andrew Gallon meets Arnside artist Tracy Levine, who seeks out Nature’s beauty in areas often overlooked
- A-blundering we will go: Bob Swallow and friends tackle their first long-distance walk – after lingering in a café
- It’s all in the leeks: Tony Greenbank is Called to the Bar at the Lifeboat Inn, Maryport
- Mountain man: David Powell-Thompson – TV star, guide, runner and barman – tells Vivienne Tregigda his story
- Sandy bottoms: Sebastian Oake treads carefully on the sands of Morecambe Bay
- A day of contrasts: Bill Birkett takes a walk through history around Dodd Wood and Bassenthwaite
- Beware of the buzzards: Adrian Rogan keeps one eye on the sky when he visits Orton
- Double delights: Jon Sparks embarks on a mountain bike ride across Crosby Ravensworth Fell
- The upper Eden: Vivienne Crow walks from to Pendragon Castle
- One eye on the scandal: Andrew Gallon sets off from pretty Ravenstonedale, at the foot of the Howgill Fells
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!