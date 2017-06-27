Lakeland highs

Category: News, Notebook

Wheelchair users will be able to experience a new challenging outdoor adventure at The Lake District Calvert Trust’s Lake Bassenthwaite base.

The new high ropes course is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK. The sloping woodland floor behind the centre enables wheelchair users to access the 100m-long course, on which they can use ropes to overcome obstacles and ascend ten metres above the ground. Using trees as the main supports, the unique facility stretches across eight platforms, with seven separate challenges.

The residential outdoor centre has more than forty years of experience delivering adventure holidays for people with disabilities. Director Sean Day said: “We wanted to make our residential stays at the centre more exciting, creating a unique course that could challenge both those with learning difficulties and those with restricted mobility. We already had a wheelchair-accessible challenge course and zipwire on site, so our task was to think about how to make a high ropes course accessible so it could get maximum use from our visitors.”

Designed and developed by Technical Outdoor Solutions, the course cost £84,000; support from the Harold and Alice Bridges Charity, the Bailey Thomas Charitable Fund, the Leathersellers’ Company Charitable Fund, and a personal donation from a former trustee made it possible.

Schools, charities and other organisations can find out more by calling 017687 72255 or emailing enquiries@lakedistrict.calvert-trust.org.uk