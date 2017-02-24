Leslie’s lasting legacy

Category: Editor's Blog, News, Notebook

“Our increasing interest in the open-air life is reflected in the number of new publications devoted to county topics. Latest recruit to the growing band is Cumbria, bi-monthly magazine of the Sub-Regional Lakeland Groups of the Youth Hostels Association.

Published in Lancaster, with L. Hewkin as its hon. editor, this journal sets out to provide a link – in article, verse and picture – between Lakeland and its visitors…”

That was how, in 1947, the Lancashire Evening Post’s Way of the North-West column announced the birth of Cumbria magazine. I doubt whether Leslie Hewkin, editor of the new journal, gave much thought then as to whether Cumbria – effectively the first county magazine for a county yet to be created – would be around seventy years later.

Little information about Leslie Hewkin is to be found within the Cumbria magazine archives. Indeed, the early issues that he edited between 1947 and 1951 have not been retained. A copy of the very first issue, reproduced within this anniversary edition, only came “home” by chance late last year. Those years seem, inexplicably, to have been all but forgotten and in the past only the anniversaries of the “New Series” have been acknowledged.

From the little we know of him, however, it is evident that Leslie Hewkin left his mark not only on this magazine but also conservation and recreation within Lakeland. His impact on countryside management continues to be felt across the land.

Cumbria came about when three sub-regional groups of the Youth Hostels Association’s Lakeland Region – Fylde Coast, Lancaster/Morecambe and Preston – decided to publish a quarterly local interest magazine focussing on “all aspects of life and leisure within the boundaries of the old kingdom of Cumbria, an area which in those days more or less coincided with the Lakeland Region of YHA”.

Leslie was named as honorary editor and the first edition appeared in March 1947, the same month that he married Joyce Burchell at Lancaster’s High Street Congregational Church: he was a clerk in the Oldham Borough Treasurer’s Office, she was a temporary civil servant in the same area. They honeymooned in Keswick.

At the time he was editing the magazine from his mother’s rented flat in Blades Street, Lancaster, but the following year Leslie was taken on by the Freshwater Biological Association – initially at Wray Castle on the west side of Windermere – to keep the accounts for the expanding FBA and the couple moved to Wykefield Cottage, in Hawkshead Parish near Ambleside. The FBA later moved to the Windermere Laboratory at Ferry House, near Far Sawrey. During his time the FBA’s annual turnover increased from some £20,000 to £1.5m; he reportedly “took it in his stride”.

With the creation of the Lake District National Park in 1951, Leslie – a keen cyclist, fell-walker and youth-hosteller involved with various recreational bodies including the YHA, the Cyclists’ Touring Club and the Lake District Mountain Trials Association – was an obvious choice for appointment to the park’s planning board at the outset. That was also the year in which Harry J. Scott’s Clapham-based Dalesman Publishing company acquired Cumbria magazine, which went from being a quarterly to a monthly. Whether the role of editor passed immediately to revered journalist W. R. “Bill” Mitchell (who worked closely with Scott), whether Leslie retained the role, or whether they shared some duties, is not clear. Leslie’s address, however, continued to be used for editorial correspondence and it was to him that guidebook author Alfred Wainwright wrote, in April 1955, to enquire about advertising his first Pictorial Guide, to the Eastern Fells. Wainwright asked Leslie, somewhat cheekily, “whether you would have any objection if I asked for the left-hand page opposite your editorial? I think you usually like to keep this free of advertisements, but my own display (which I now have ready) is quite neat and attractive with a couple of small drawings and would not look out of place in that position.” AW got his page for £10, opposite the review of his book (which is believed to have been written by mountaineering author Harry Griffin).

The following year, 1956, Leslie and Joyce’s son David was born, at Wykefield Cottage, and was baptised at St Michael and All Angels, Hawkshead. David remembers his father working on Cumbria magazine into the late 1950s as well as his journeys to work for the FBA: “During the hard winter of ’62/’63 he skated the seven miles to work down the lake … on more than one occasion. He loved ice skating – he used to take me up on the mountains to skate on such tarns as Red Tarn by Crinkle Crags. He also cycled the seven miles either way on an almost daily basis for most of his career at the FBA, often with Dr Macan who lived in Outgate.”

The role of Cumbria editor seems to have passed to Bill Mitchell one month after the magazine’s tenth anniversary: in the April 1957 issue, the publisher’s Clapham address replaced Leslie’s. Bill continued to develop the title’s successful template for more than thirty years, working on Dalesman and Cumbria magazines simultaneously, and eventually being made an MBE in 1996.

Bill died in October 2015. I had visited him just three months earlier, to chat about his early days at Cumbria’s helm. He explained that the decision to acquire the title at the time had simply been that, “As the Dalesman had dales, so Cumbria also had dales, and we thought it would be rather nice to develop a magazine for Cumbria.”

Leslie Hewkin, meanwhile, was busy as his involvement with the National Park had grown. In its early days, legislation only allowed for full-time wardens to operate on land owned by an authority. Whereas the Peak District National Park (Britain’s first, created just a few months earlier) was responsible for vast tracts of moorland, and employed several wardens, the LDNPA owned so little that the engagement of a full-time warden could not be justified. Yet there were problems to be tackled: visitors were leaving litter, camping irresponsibly and simply needed advice on the fells.

Leslie came up with the solution – volunteer wardens – and having made the suggestion found himself tasked with setting it in motion. The service’s first meet – for a “litter scavenge”, the first of many that continue to this day – was held on August Bank Holiday, 1954, at White Moss Common. A year later, now thirty-two strong, it was providing a range of help and advice to visitors, promoting the Country Code and monitoring camping. It evolved to lead guided walks, remove abandoned vehicles and repair paths and path furniture. Volunteers even rebuilt Helvellyn’s ruinous summit shelter, which had become a litter dump; assisted by Army cadets and ponies, they hauled twenty tons of sand and cement to the summit and did the job right.

In 1956 Leslie was able to report that walkers had got the message about litter; most littering was now at roadsides, and attributable to drivers. The expanded service divided into eight areas, an annual conference and a committee, which Leslie was to chair for twenty-four years. A decade later, when the number of volunteers reached 400-strong, John Wyatt was appointed as the LDNPA’s first full-time warden.

Leslie’s warden service became a role model for similar volunteers operations across the country and I’m sure he’d be rightly proud to see that, now known as rangers, his continues today. He was made an MBE in the 1972 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his contribution to the planning board’s work, though his contribution to society went even deeper: he sat on Hawkshead Magistrates Bench, on South Lakeland District Council and was for a while secretary of Hawkshead show, which still awards a Leslie Hewkin Trophy annually.

He retired from the FBA in 1980, and died while walking around Tarn Hows with his wife and friends on March 8, 1984, the day of their thirty-seventh wedding anniversary. A memorial service was held at Hawkshead Church on March 19, during which an oration was delivered by biologist Dr Thomas Townley Macan.

His ashes were scattered near Blea Tarn, in Langdale. An obituary, in the FBA’s annual report, described Leslie as “kind to all who knew him”.

Bringing it all home…

Starting on page 41 [of the March 2017 issue of Cumbria], you’ll find a reproduction of the very first issue of Cumbria magazine. While that original 1947 edition reflected post-war austerity, being printed on flimsy paper and having only the most primitive form of photographic reproduction at the printer’s disposal, within it can be discerned the model for the magazine that continues to this day.

Regretfully, none of the pre-Dalesman Publications copies of Cumbria have been retained within our archive; the rare copy from which the reproduction was created was only returned to our office, from the other side of the world, on the eve of the magazine’s seventieth anniversary. I’m delighted to report that it is in remarkable condition, despite its age and its 10,500-mile journey from Australia.

Last year I heard from reader Jeff Stonehouse, of Killabakh, in New South Wales, who had found the magazine while sorting through his late father’s effects. Jeff emailed a digital scan and we were delighted when, unannounced, the magazine arrived in the post a few weeks later.

Jeff told us: “The magazine was among many books and papers that belonged to my father, Arthur Stonehouse. He passed away in 1995… I trust you can give it a good home.”

Arthur was born in Wood End, Warwickshire, in 1925 and joined the Royal Navy in 1943. After the war his ship, HMS Terrible, was transferred to the Royal Australian Navy.

“He came to Australia with the ship, met my mother here, and returned to England a married man,” continued Jeff. “During this time my sister and I were born, but my mother’s homesickness returned us all to Australia. Dad left England reluctantly, as he loved the country passionately. He cycled the length and breadth of the UK in his single days making great use of the YHA organisation – I still have his YHA card, with stamps in.

“I think his heart never left England. When my mother passed away in 1997, my sister and I took half of their ashes back to England.”

We are sincerely grateful to Jeff for having returned the magazine and especially to his father, who had stored the magazine in such good condition. It gives us a terrific insight into the magazine’s formative days, and the satisfaction of knowing that we are continuing the mission laid out by Leslie Hewkin, “to help all … to a greater knowledge, love and care of the countryside”.

Do you have any copies of Cumbria’s earliest editions? Let us know – please contact us at johnm@dalesman.co.uk.