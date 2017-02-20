March’s Cumbria in shops from 23 February
Our special 70th anniversary issue of Cumbria reveals your favourite Lakeland views, offers the opportunity to enter a £1000+ prize competition, and includes a collectors’ edition of the first ever issue of Cumbria magazine – all for only £3.10!
- Cumbria’s finest views: To help celebrate the magazine’s seventieth anniversary, readers have shared their favourite among all the stunning views across this most scenic county. Here we reveal the results of the poll
- Galloway Gate: Maggie B. Dickinson traces a major packhorse route over the border to Carlisle – and the hostelries along the way
- On the whisky trail: In the first of a new series of Birkett’s Fells and Dales, author Bill Birkett sets off from Blea Tarn on a fascinating outing
- Cumbria’s very first issue: A reproduction of the March 1947 edition, edited by Leslie Hewkin, with contributions from Jessica Lofthouse and Harry Griffin
- Celebration cake: Lucy Nicholson, of Lucy’s on a Plate, in Ambleside, offers the first in a new series of recipes with a seventieth birthday cake for Cumbria magazine
- Cumbria gets its skates on: Adrian Rogan finds out more about the worst winter in living memory and life at the time of Cumbria’s first edition
- Delving into Dentdale: Jon Sparks sets off from Sedbergh on a perfect cycle ride for spring, staying close to the River Dee
- Towering Dufton Pike: Vivienne Crow tackles the conical fell from the pretty sandstone village of Dufton
- Kirkby Lonsdale and the Lune: Andrew Gallon enjoys a low-level walk round and about the Lune, encompassing Ruskin’s View and Devil’s Bridge
- Farewell to Mary: Long-time Cumbria walks contributor Mary Welsh passed away earlier this year; staff past and present remember her
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!