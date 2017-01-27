Mary Welsh, who guided thousands over the fells, dies aged 88

Category: Editor's Blog, News, Notebook

Everyone on Cumbria magazine was deeply saddened to learn this week of the death of long-time contributor Mary Welsh, whose detailed and entertaining walking routes introduced many thousands of readers to the trails and footpaths of Lakeland.

Mary was a prolific writer of walks in the north of England and in Scotland. Her careful and meticulous routes first appeared in Cumbria magazine in January 1996 and she contributed to the magazine for twenty years before retiring last year, when she moved to London to be closer to her family.

She also contributed routes for many years to our sister title Lakeland Walker and wrote two titles – Walks around Coniston and Hawkshead and Tea Shop Walks in The Lake District for our publisher Dalesman. The former, a collection of ten walks of under six miles, has gone to reprint several times.

Tributes have been paid on social media by many fellow outdoor writers and publishers. Terry Marsh, who also published some of her guides, wrote: “Never a year went by that [Mary] didn’t ring me to chat. Alas, we never did put the world to rights, but we did find many reasons to go for another walk.” David Johnson, editor of the Wainwright society newsletter Footprint, said she was “a lovely lady whose writing gave much pleasure to so many.” Former Cumbria editor Terry Fletcher commented: “Terrible shame. I must have published well over 100 of her walks over the years. Lovely lady.”

Current editor John Manning said: “At the time I took over the helm on Cumbria and Lakeland Walker magazines, Mary’s walks were part of the bedrock upon which these titles stood. She was a delight to chat with – always keen to hear not only how the magazines were faring but Mary also took a genuine interest in my young family, and always asked after them: she thrilled to hear of youngsters being introduced to, and exploring, the countryside.

“She managed to be thoroughly professional while remaining, as Terry said, always absolutely lovely and a pleasure to work with. Her writings were missed when she retired, and our heartfelt sympathies go to all her family and friends.”

Mary grew up in Hemel Hempstead, the third child of Walter and Ethel Croker who had moved there from the West Country before WW1. She spent her childhood exploring the local countryside;, in her teens she started youth hostelling, eventually exploring and falling in love with Scotland.

On a hostelling trip to Devon in 1947 she met future husband Tom Welsh, who became a journalist and editor of Essential Law for Journalists. Mary trained as a teacher at Furzedown Training College in Streatham and, over the next three decades, went on to teach at Chandos Secondary Modern Girls School in Stanmore, and Highfield School and Mount Carmel Girls School in Central London. Her passion and her subject was biology, and in the early 1970s she returned to study, part-time, to secure a 2:1 from the Institute of Biology in Ecology and Animal Behaviour.

In 1979, when Tom was appointed editor of the North Western Evening Mail in Barrow-in-Furness, they uprooted to a new life in Broughton-in-Furness. Mary took up a teaching post at Whitehaven Grammar, moving later to John Ruskin School in Coniston. She absolutely loved their new environment. The joy she felt in village life in the middle of breathtaking countryside sings out from every page of her first book, A Country Journal – The Diary of a Cumbrian Naturalist. It charted her delight in the nature she encountered while exploring around and beyond her new home in Broughton-in-Furness.

That was written in 1982, when Mary was fifty-three years old. She went on to write fifty other titles, and contributed walks to numerous publications besides Cumbria, including Lakeland Walker, The Times, The Express, Country Walking and The Big Issue in the North.

Mary’s association with Cumbria magazine began with the January 1996 issue. Those initally occasional contributions soon became an important part of then-editor Terry Fletcher’s revitalisation of the title and soon became a regular fixture, always reliable, always delivered on time. Editors came and went afterwards but Mary’s meticulously crafted, dependable routes were one of Cumbria’s mainstays for two decades.

Several of Mary’s books went to third, fourth and even fifth reprints, selling more than 200,000 copies. They included a four-book series A Naturalist’s Guide to Lakeland Waterfalls (Westmorland Gazette, 1985–1989), and a two-part series of Walks to Yorkshire Waterfalls, followed by Lancashire Canal Walks and Waterfall Walks – Teesdale and the High Pennine (all Cicerone). Her other titles for Cicerone included Walking in Lancashire, and Walks from the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

Mary contributed regularly to the Westmorland Gazette, which compiled her walks into a single volume, Welsh Walks in Cumbria, in 1995. In the same year Questa published Walks with Children in Swaledale and Wensleydale, the first in a series of substantial walks booklets. Country Walks around Kendal was published by Sigma, as were North Lakeland Walks with Children, Walking the Howgills and Walking the Lakeland Fringes.

Mary’s magnum opus, undertaken between 1989 and 2012, was her series of twenty-one books covering Scotland. Each volume of Walking Scotland (Clan Books) contained forty walks, exploring every part of the Scottish mainland and all the main Islands. Many were done in collaboration with walking companion and illustrator Christine Isherwood, with whom she also worked on several books about walks in England: together they covered nearly 6,000 miles, and Mary described it as their “wonderful, magical task”.

Her most recent title, Walking Fife, The Ochils, Tayside and Forth Valley, published in 2012, was her fiftieth. Her latest walk appeared in the December 2016 edition of Country Walking magazine.

Mary was meticulous about checking and noting every stile and waymark, determined to ensure that her readers didn’t get lost. Her joy was in sharing the sights and sounds of the countryside she discovered. She had extensive knowledge of flora and fauna, and a passion for ornithology, identifying and delighting in birdsongs wherever she went.

Mary had a deep love for Lakeland and never wanted to leave but, after Tom’s death in 2014, she moved south in March 2016 to be closer to her children in London. Even then, she didn’t hang up her walking boots and continued introducing her grandchildren to the delights of the forests of Essex, the hills of the Chilterns and the hidden gems of London. Characteristically, she had started to prepare a portfolio of walks in the south.

Mary died on January 11, after suffering a heart attack, at the age of eighty-eight. She is sadly missed by her two daughters, her two sons, their partners, and six grandsons, all of whom had often accompanied her on her walks.

• With thanks to Mary Welsh’s family for much of the above detail.