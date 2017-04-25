May’s Cumbria in shops from 26 April

Call to Competitive Wallers



Friends of the Lake District's annual dry stone walling competition takes place at Mazon Wath, Little Asby near Orton (GR OL19 688081) on Saturday, May 20.

Competition organiser Ruth Kirk at Friends of the Lake District said: "Dry stone walling is a heritage skill and an iconic part of Cumbria's cultural identity. Our annual walling competition attracts seasoned veterans but also, importantly, the younger generation of up and coming wallers who are learning this craft. That’s really important because it’s vital this skill continues to be passed down the generations. It's always fascinating and very satisfying to see how a pile of stones at the start of the day can be so skilfully built into a beautiful structure which will last another generation and more."

All experienced wallers are invited to enter the competition and there are cash prizes for first, second and third positions in each of four classes. For more information or for a competition booklet and entry form contact ruth-kirk@fld.org.uk.

