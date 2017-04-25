May’s Cumbria in shops from 26 April
In the May issue of Cumbria, we put hedgehogs into the spotlight, find out about Steve Birkinshaw’s record-breaking Wainwrights run and hear tales from a Lakeland sheep farm in a brand-new regular feature – all for only £3.10!
- Hedgehogs in the spotlight: Andrew Gallon visits Furness Hedgehog Rescue
- Up and running: Kingsley Jones explains why Cumbria is the spiritual home of fell running
- My body is falling apart: Fell runner Steve Birkinshaw shares extracts from his new book There is no Map in Hell
- A native breed: Rusland shepherdess Andrea Meanwell sets the scene for her new column about life on a Lake District sheep farm
- Points of view: We continue our celebration of the county’s special scenery with author and artist Mark Richards
- Picturing a rural idyll: The work of photographer Joseph Hardman is celebrated in a new book by Anne Bonney
- Hello campers: Tony Greenbank is Called to the Bar at the Brotherswater Inn in Patterdale
- Days of respite: Motoring mayhem as Bob Swallow offers another serving of Breakfast with Wainwright
- A yomping we will go!: Tony Greenbank tracks the Upper Eden’s own rough country mountain challenge
- Belles of the woods: Rose Welshman visits CWT’s Barkbooth Lot Nature Reserve
- These birds have flown: John Sears celebrates the arrival of winged visitors from Africa
- What’s good for the goose: Tony Greenbank drops in at the Balmoral Hotel Bar in Silloth
- A Loweswater round: Bill Birkett enjoys the views of Burnbank and Carling Fell in Lakeland’s north-western fringe
- Here the hawthorn blossoms: Adrian Rogan is captivated by the hawthorn’s “fair blooming”
- Be beguiled by Broughton: Jon Sparks’ latest cycle tour takes in the hinterland of Broughton-in-Furness
- The colour is returning: Vivienne Crow guides us to Wray Castle and Blelham Tarn
- Crosby Ravensworth walk: Andrew Gallon enjoys views of the North Pennine Fells
- …plus all our regular columnists and features!