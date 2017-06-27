Moored up for summer

Category: News, Notebook

Arthur Ransome’s magical children’s story Swallows and Amazons (Cumbria, June) is being celebrated in a summer-long exhibition at Blackwell Arts & Crafts House in Bowness-on-Windermere. It features props from the 2016 film as well as objects from the Ransome archive held at Blackwell’s sister Museum of Lakeland Life and Industry.

Film producer Nick Barton has loaned the boats Swallow and Amazon, featured in the award-winning Harbour Pictures film, which will be perched on Blackwell’s lawns overlooking the lake that was their literary home. The exhibition also includes an indoor recreation of the Walker children’s Wildcat Island campsite, a children’s trail and family craft activities.

Nick will also host a Q&A breakfast on July 7, between 9am and 10.30am, and a storyteller will be in residence every “Wild Cat” Wednesday throughout July and August.

A Summer of Swallows and Amazons at Blackwell runs until September 3. Blackwell is open daily between 10.30am and 5pm. Tickets for the Q&A breakfast cost £15 and are limited. For information, visit blackwell.org.uk.