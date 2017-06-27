Musselling in on the story

Category: News, Notebook

The critically endangered freshwater pearl mussel has faced local extinction for several years. This month, a conservation project by the Freshwater Biological Association will see captive-reared mussels released into the wild, in a bid to boost the remaining population.

The Windermere-based FBA’s Freshwater Pearl Mussel Ark project has bred mussels in captivity for a decade but, because they take twelve years to reach maturity, it is only now that they can be released. Sixty will be released at secret locations along a single Cumbrian river; the FBA plans to release a further forty later in the year, after monitoring the initial release.

Project manager Dr Ceri Gibson said the FBA’s Windermere Ark is the only such facility in England. “Freshwater mussels are what we call a ‘keystone species’,” she explained. “They may be small, but they have enormous beneficial effects on the lives of other organisms. If we can get the water quality and river habitat conditions right for them it will also help other species such as kingfishers and otters.”

Much of the FBA’s work is carried out by volunteers. For more details contact Ceri by emailing pearlmussel@fba.org.uk or call 015394 87713. For further information visit fba.org.uk

The Lakes Aquarium at Newby Bridge has an interactive exhibition about freshwater mussels and the project; visit www.lakesaquarium.co.uk