Osprey chicks are doing well

Category: Editor's Blog, News, Notebook

Bassenthwaite’s three osprey chicks are healthy and progressing well, according to the Lake District Osprey Project (LDOP).

A health check carried out over the weekend showed the three – thought to be two males and one female – to be in excellent condition. They have also been ringed by licensed experts.

LDOP’s Nathan Fox said: “It is always one of the highlights of the season when we give the chicks their health check. As ospreys are now expanding in England, it is even more important to ring them in order to find out more about their migration routes, wintering grounds and breeding locations.”

The female bird was fitted with a blue ring, numbered “U7”, while the males were fitted with blue “U6” and “U8” rings. They were also fitted with British Trust for Ornithology rings before being returned to the nest.

Viewpoints at Dodd Wood or Whinlatter Visitor Centre are the best places to view the ospreys which, as a endangered species, are legally protected from any disturbance; anyone responsible for a disturbing the birds could be liable for prosecution.

Visitors can join staff and volunteers at the Dodd Wood viewpoint or Whinlatter Visitor Centre daily from 10am–5pm until the end of August. At Whinlatter, visitors can watch live nest cam images on flat screen televisions.

This is the seventeenth year ospreys have successfully hatched young at Bassenthwaite. and more than thirty chicks have been raised since the project began. It is also the fifth year that ringed female KL and the unringed male have produced offspring there.

Osprey fans can follow the nest action on the LDOP homepage ospreywatch.co.uk and get the latest news at facebook.com/ospreywatch, or by following on Twitter @lakelandosprey. To help support the project, which has attracted more than 1.5 million visitors since it started, people can also donate at justgiving.com/lakesospreys

• The Lake District Osprey Project is a partnership between The Forestry Commission, the RSPB and the Lake District National Park.