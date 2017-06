Category: News, Notebook

If you can’t wait for our monthly Question of Cumbria feature, you’re likely to enjoy The Lake District Quiz Book, compiled by David Felton and Mark Richards, whose Linescape pen and ink artwork features regularly in our sister title Lakeland Walker. The book includes more than 600 “fiendish” questions on the people, places, customs and culture of the county and can be bought direct at www.inspiredbylakeland.co.uk for £6.99.