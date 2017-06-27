Rambling rhymes

Category: News, Notebook

American poets are set to gather on the eastern shores of Coniston this summer to indulge in the “three Rs”: reading, writing and rambling. Led by American-Irish poet David Whyte, the group will be based at Bank Ground Farm, which was the model for Holly Howe in Arthur Ransome’s Swallows and Amazons. Ransome stayed at Bank Ground while visiting friends who were part of a creative community at Coniston. The farmhouse and grounds were also used as locations for the 1974 film version of the story.

Run as a guesthouse by Jonathon Batty – grandson of the legendary matriarch Lucy Batty – and his wife Shayla, originally from Palma de Mallorca, the farm is popular with mountain bikers, swimmers and, of course, sailors. Boats and bikes can be hired by visitors and afternoon teas are served in the Swallows and Amazons tearooms. Cakes and bread are baked in the farmhouse kitchen, and herbs are grown in the garden, where Shayla has created a children’s playden made of willow, dubbed the Wigloo.