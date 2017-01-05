Salmon can’t resist river’s new curves

Category: Editor's Blog, News

A river restoration project at Haweswater aimed at helping breeding fish has spawned success just months after its completion.

During the summer a one-kilometre stretch of Swindale Beck, which had been artificially straightened around two centuries years ago, was filled in and replaced with a more natural curving course through a partnership project between the RSPB, the Environment Agency, United Utilities and Natural England. Slowing the flow of the river created a habitat more suitable for spawning salmon and trout.

In December, sixteen salmon were spotted in the new stretch of river, together with five redds (disturbed gravel in which eggs had been laid).

Atlantic salmon already spawn in other sections of Swindale Beck. The fish have migrated from the sea via the Solway Firth and the River Eden. The old straightened section was too fast-flowing for salmon to spawn, so the project created new habitat by returning the curves.

The eggs will hatch in spring, emerging from the gravel after another four to six weeks. They will remain in the river for the next two to four years before migrating to the sea in spring.

Restoration of Swindale Beck will bring other benefits, including improved water quality and helping to reduce the risk of downstream flooding.

RSPB Haweswater manager Lee Schofield said: “Habitat restoration is often a slow process and we normally don’t see the benefits of our work for years and sometimes even decades. It’s really uplifting and inspiring to work on a project where we get the chance to experience success so soon after we’ve finished.”

Oliver Southgate, the Environment Agency’s river restoration project manager, said: “This project … really does show that nature will find a way if you allow it to. It’s a brilliant project and another one for the UK River prize-winning Cumbrian river restoration programme.”

United Utilities catchment partnership officer John Gorst said: “It’s fantastic news that salmon have been spotted in the newly restored river channel – and so soon! The old, straightened channel was far from ideal, as it resulted in high water flows, which removed the small gravels which salmon require for spawning. This project has been a great team effort between a number or organisations and community volunteers in one of Cumbria’s most beautiful, yet little known valleys.”

Natural England’s lead adviser, Becky Powell, said: “River restoration projects such as this are truly rewarding. You know you have created a better habitat, however when you see nature respond so quickly it is very inspiring. The Swindale project, from start to finish, has been a huge success, demonstrating just what a strong partnership can achieve.”

(With thanks to Northern England RSPB for the story)