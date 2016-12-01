Search is on to find Cumbria’s best view

Category: News, Notebook

Click here to vote for your favourite Cumbrian view and you could win one of two copies of This Land by Joe Cornish and Roly Smith, RRP £30

What is Cumbria’s finest view? Cumbria magazine – which has served the county since before it was officially called “Cumbria” – is celebrating its seventieth anniversary by inviting readers to vote for their favourite views in an area renowned for world-class landscapes.

Editor John Manning said: “As the most spectacularly beautiful part of England, Cumbria has more than its fair share of terrific scenery. As the magazine reaches its seventieth anniversary, we are inviting our readers to share their favourites.”

Guidebook author Alfred Wainwright famously fell in love with Lakeland when he first clapped eyes on the panorama from the summit of Orrest Head, above Windermere. Some might have had similar moments of enlightenment on other vantage points, or their favourite views might be associated with special memories, such as the place they proposed, the panorama from their first summit, or simply a spot that symbolises the character and mood of this special region.

“The Lakeland landscape is rightly renowned the world over for its beauty,” said John. “But our hunt for the finest view is not restricted to the Lake District National Park. One of my own favourites is that from the edge of the High Cup valley, where the Pennine Way enters Cumbria after crossing the Pennine watershed from the east. When you stand there you’re sometimes above the clouds, and gazing across the vale of the River Eden to the Lakeland fells, framed by the perfectly shaped valley’s dolerite edges, the view just stops me in my tracks.”

The magazine’s search covers the entire county: Cumbria has a beautiful coastline, and dips its toes into the water in the Solway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the north and the Arnside & Silverdale AONB in the south. It includes the Howgill Fells, the peaceful Eden Valley, the Scottish border, and the highest reaches of the English watershed in the North Pennines AONB, as well as some of the remotest areas of the Yorkshire Dales NP.

John emphasised that views needn’t involve places visited: “Another personal favourite is that looking over Hobcarton Crag to Hopegill from the slopes of Grisedale Pike, across to Eel Crag and Grasmoor. I’ve seen so many photographs of that spectacular complex of peaks, passes, ridges and cliffs, but haven’t yet been there – it’s definitely on my bucket list.”

Known as “Lakeland’s Favourite Magazine”, Cumbria was founded in 1947 by the sub-regional Lakeland groups of the Youth Hostels Association. In 1951 it was acquired by Harry J. Scott ‘s small Clapham-based Dalesman publishing company, and was edited by the legendary W. R. “Bill” Mitchell for almost forty years. Under Bill’s editorship, the magazine became a celebration of Cumbria’s heritage, culture and landscape. He was awarded the MBE for services to journalism in Yorkshire and Cumbria, and was cited as one of the founding fathers of outdoor writing by the Outdoor Writers’ and Photographers’ Guild, which honoured him with its Golden Eagle Award.

Present incumbent John Manning, who also edits Cumbria‘s sister title Lakeland Walker, is only the eighth person to have held the position.

The poll will close on February 1, 2017 and the results will be published in March’s special seventieth anniversary edition of Cumbria magazine, on sale February 23, 2017.