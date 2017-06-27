Secrets and Amazons

Category: News, Notebook

The secret life of Arthur Ransome – who once wrote that he had lived through “snatches of a dozen lives” – is commemorated in a special exhibition at Coniston’s Ruskin Museum throughout the summer.

From Coniston to the Kremlin: Arthur Ransome’s Russian Adventures marks both the fiftieth anniversary of his death and the centenary of the Russian Revolutions.

Though best known as the author of the Swallows and Amazons series of classic children’s novels, Ransome lived in Russia from 1913 and reported from the Russian Front during the First World War, before becoming embroiled in the Russian Revolutions of 1917. He played chess with Lenin and Trotsky, fell in love with Trotsky’s secretary – whom he eventually married – and, throughout, stayed in close contact with MI6.

The exhibition, at The Ruskin Museum, Yewdale Road, Coniston, runs until September 3.