Seven ordinary trees, one extraordinary exhibition

The Long View, an exhibition at Grizedale Forest Visitor Centre, showcases two years of work by husband and wife team, photographer Rob Fraser and writer Harriet Fraser. In introducing visitors to seven unique trees and the very different Cumbrian landscapes that surround them, the Long View also includes work that develops the couple’s ideas, inspirations and collaborations to create something quite special.

Since November 2015, Rob and Harriet have photographed and written about the seven lone trees in all seasons and all weathers, day and night. They have created temporary art installations at each, exploring place, journeys, culture and environment.

The work has culminated in the exhibition – and a book – which reflects the project: on the surface it’s a photographic study of seven trees with prose and poetry inspired by the locations, but it’s actually much more: as the trees have grown and changed over centuries, so this work has sent its own roots deep into Cumbrian soil and rock.

Harriet and Rob have worked with screen printer Ben Dodge to create graphical interpretations of Harriet’s poems and prose; Jamie Chaplin-Brice has produced a set of panels tracing their trans-Cumbrian Long Walk expedition; and others have contributed laser cutting, design and framing skills to produce an exhibition that celebrates trees, their environment and captures the heart of the landscape and the challenges it faces.

My advice to any visitor is to slow down, appreciate the patience that has made this work possible. Read Harriet’s words, look for the detail in Rob’s photographs and consider the centuries that have shaped the trees. Take a long view of the landscape – and enjoy the view.