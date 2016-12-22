Share your favourite views

Category: News, Notebook

“Lakeland’s favourite magazine” celebrates its seventieth anniversary with the March 2017 issue and to mark the occasion we’re asking readers to nominate their favourite Cumbrian views.

As the most spectacularly beautiful part of England, Cumbria has more than its fair share of terrific scenery. Guidebook author Alfred Wainwright famously fell in love with Lakeland when he first clapped eyes on the panorama from the summit of Orrest Head, above Windermere; poet William Wordsworth reportedly loved the view across Rydal Water to Heron Island and rocky Helm Crag above Grasmere. Our search is not, however, restricted to the National Park. While Lakeland is undeniably home to some of the country’s most breathtaking scenery, other corners of the county are similarly spectacular.

Cumbria has a beautiful coastline, dipping its toes north and south into the Solway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Arnside & Silverdale AONB. It includes the tranquil Howgill Fells, the peaceful Eden Valley, the rugged Scottish border, and the highest reaches of the English watershed in the North Pennines AONB. Cumbria even encompasses some of the remotest areas of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

One of my own favourites is that from the edge of the High Cup valley, where the Pennine Way enters the county after crossing the Pennine watershed. The first time I stood there I found myself standing above the clouds that seemed to race along the valley floor, before soaring skyward; through that veil of mist I could see across the vale of the Eden to the Lakeland fells, all framed by the valley’s symmetrical dolerite edges. Though I didn’t have a camera at the time, the moment has stayed fixed in my mind for thirty years.

You will almost certainly have your own never-to-be-forgotten views, perhaps associated with special memories: the place you became engaged, perhaps, your first summit, or simply a spot which, for you, sums up the character and mood of this special region.

You can nominate or vote for your own favourite view by visiting the website www.cumbriamagazine.co.uk/views, or by writing to Finest Views, Cumbria Magazine, Country Publications, The Water Mill, Broughton Hall, Skipton BD23 3AG. We’d love it if you would take a moment to explain why your choice has such a special place in your heart.

Everyone who votes online has the opportunity to be entered into a draw to win one of two copies of This Land, the stunning collection of British views by leading landscape photographer Joe Cornish and outdoor writer Roly Smith (pb Frances Lincoln, £30).

The poll will close on February 1, 2017, and the results will be published in the special seventieth anniversary edition of Cumbria magazine.