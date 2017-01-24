Skiddaw cairn is a family repair

Category: News, Notebook

Skiddaw’s summit viewfinder cairn, erected to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, has been repaired by the son of one of those who erected it in 1978, before the world at large even knew that it had been vandalised.

Bassenthwaite-based Gordie Oliver heard of the damage from friend Nic Park in nearby Keswick and took a walk up the mountain to see it for himself.

Gordie, who owns Air Ventures paragliding school, believes those responsible were trophy hunters who had tried to take the engraved metal plaque that sits on top of the stone cairn. It was so firmly fixed back in 1978, however, that the would-be thieves failed to detach it and instead had to smash off the top third of the cairn; they seem to have abandoned the attempt after struggling to carry the plaque and attached chunk of cairn – which he reckons weighed around 70kg – more than a few yards from where it had stood for almost thirty-nine years.

Gordie’s father, National Park warden Des Oliver, was a member of the team that included journalist Ken Nicholson, the late Charles Crane – one-time chief executive of Allerdale Borough Council – wardens and stonemasons who erected the cairn on behalf of Allerdale Council and the Lake District NPA. The plaque was engraved by British Steel apprentices to detail the view from the mountain – at 3,055ft (931m) the fourth highest in the Lake District – and borne to the summit, along with councillors, journalist and others in a small fleet of Land Rovers. Cumbria magazine reported at the time that the summit was shrouded in mist as Allerdale District Council chairman Mr Arthur Robinson lowered the steel plaque into position on top of the cairn. Among those watching the ceremony was seven-year-old Gordie himself, who had helped his dad build the cairn.

“What with all the drama and excitement, it’s one of my earliest recollections and I’ve always felt an attachment to the cairn,” he said. “It was obvious that the damage had been a deliberate act requiring some force and equipment, and I wanted to get it fixed before it suffered any more. I saw that the plaque had been dumped nearby: thankfully they didn’t try to roll it down the fell or it could have suffered more damage.”

After announcing his intentions on Facebook, Gordie nipped out to buy cement and borrow a quadbike from friend Paul Chuter, of Bewaldeth, who runs Lingholm Sporting Quad Treks. He returned to find his Facebook post had gone viral, generating hundreds of responses and even a social funding attempt to raise £2,000 towards the task.

Thankfully the money wasn’t necessary. Gordie and his pals gained the landowners’ permission, visited the summit the next day with their £20 bag of cement and set to work. His dad, now eighty-eight and living in Thirlmere, kept a keen eye on the story, as did Ken Nicholson, now eighty-two.

Fittingly, like that day thirty-nine years ago, it was cloudy when Gordie and his friends finally reaffixed the plaque, trusting to a compass needle for precise positioning. “I wouldn’t have slept – it was an itch I had to scratch,” he said. “We borrowed the quadbike in case the plaque needed bringing back down for repairs but thankfully in the end it all went back together like a jigsaw. Fingers crossed it’ll last another forty years.”