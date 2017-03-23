Skydancer hotline opens

Category: News, Notebook

As we anticipate the osprey’s return, conservationists are asking us to keep eyes peeled for an even rarer raptor with a precarious talon-hold in Cumbria. The RSPB has asked wildlife watchers to call its Hen Harrier Hotline to help identify and protect the bird’s nesting sites. Though England has sufficient habitat for around 300 breeding pairs, only three were successful last year, one of which was at the RSPB’s Geltsdale reserve in the Cumbrian Pennines. If you’re lucky enough to spot a male, you’ll be enchanted by its springtime “skydancing” courtship display of spectacular swoops and somersaults. After attracting a mate, he courts her by passing food offerings in mid-air.

Hen harriers, which predate red grouse, are unwelcome on some shooting estates. RSPB conservation manager Amanda Miller said: “The past few breeding seasons have been disastrous for England’s hen harriers and sadly there appears to be no let up in the illegal killing and disturbance of these magnificent birds. If we can find out where these birds are breeding, we can deploy specialist staff to protect the nests, thereby giving them the best chance of success.”

The Harrier Hotline number is 0845 4600121 (calls charged at local rate), email henharriers@rspb.org.uk. Reports should include date and location, with a grid reference if possible. A description of the bird’s behaviour would also be useful.

www.rspb.org.uk/henharrierlife