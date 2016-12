Category: News, Notebook

A rare 1930s SS Jaguar 100 has gone on show at the Lakeland Motor Museum. Fewer than 200 of the sporty two-seaters – which could reach 100mph in an era when most cars struggled to top 50mph – were made. Chris Lowe, manager of the museum at Backbarrow, near Ulverston, said: “Many people regard the SS Jaguar 100 as one of the most eye-catching Jaguar cars ever made – it is certainly one of the rarest.”

For details visit www.lakelandmotormuseum.co.uk