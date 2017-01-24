Struck by courage

Category: News, Notebook

The fiftieth anniversary of the Coniston Water tragedy in which speed king Donald Campbell lost his life has been commemorated with a special coin.

Produced by Club Coins UK, it has received the approval of Campbell’s daughter, Gina, and features a portrait of Campbell on one side and an image of his watercraft Bluebird K7 on the other, together with the legend “Courage is not being fearless. Courage is overcoming and smashing through fear.”

“The quote is what Donald said in response to the question, ‘Are you ever afraid?’,” said coin designer Tom Newey. “I have always been fascinated by Donald Campbell, his speed record attempts and the Bluebird machines. I wanted to produce a coin featuring Donald as he was the epitome of British derring-do spirit, who wanted to keep the flag flying for Britain around the world with his achievements.”

The silver-plated nickel coins are not legal tender and while the initial production run is of only 400, it is not a limited edition. Ten, however, will come with cards signed by Gina Campbell.

“Before I even started research into the coin I contacted Gina to ask for her permission to produce the coin. She replied within twenty-four hours to grant permission,” said Tom. “I went to London in November to meet her and present her with the first coin. She loved it!”

The coins, which cost £19.99, are available from www.clubcoinsuk.com