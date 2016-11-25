Tapestry project records floods

Category: News, Notebook

People affected by last year’s December floods have been invited to help create a wall hanging to capture its impact on the community for current and future generations.

The invitation has been issued to anyone, whether an experienced seamstress or not, by project champion Bridget Guest. “Maybe you were flooded? Or perhaps you helped others, put them up for the night or got involved in the aftermath,” said Bridget.

Bridget, curator of one of the world’s largest modern community embroideries, said first-hand accounts of Storm Desmond would be key to shaping the textile, as will any photographs showing how people coped during the floods.

And, she says, her experience of the Quaker Tapestry embroideries is that it brought people together and resulted in a captivating legacy.

She explained: “The idea of coming together to capture in textile form significant events that have shaped and will continue to shape us is not new – we only need to consider the Bayeux Tapestry. For prosperity it is important to record the voices of those who were affected by the flood and to celebrate the remarkable resilience of our community when faced with disaster. We hope there is enough interest to record this as a large-scale textile wall hanging.

“We would love to hear from anyone who would like to take part in workshops early next year which we will bring to groups, schools and community centres. Run by expert textile artist Donna Campbell, they will be very informal and fun. There will be lots of encouragement and help to enable everyone to contribute regardless of their crafting or artistic ability. It should be a hopeful, uplifting and rewarding experience.

“It would also be wonderful to hear from anyone who can help us record the stories and workshops for an accompanying audio guide and film,” Bridget added.

At the end of the project, the individual components will be brought together by Donna and a small band of volunteers to make one big wall hanging, which will find a home in Kendal’s Quaker Tapestry Museum and will also travel to other venues.

An information session will be held at the museum, in the Friends Meeting House on Stramongate, Kendal, on Monday, December 12, between 3pm and 6pm. Donna will be there to help explain how individuals, schools, youth groups, churches, community organisations and others can get involved. There will also be an opportunity to have a free-of-charge look around the Quaker Tapestry, which has inspired the project provided the inspiration for the project.

If you can’t attend but would like to find out more, contact Bridget at Bridget@quaker-tapestry.co.uk or on 01539 722975.