The stuff of dreams

Category: News, Notebook

Guests attending a wedding at All Saint’s Church in Orton later this month can be sure of getting stuffed at the reception; we also hear that the groom is outstanding in his field.

Enough of the corny jokes: the wedding is part of the “Celebration”-themed Scarecrow Festival and competition taking place in the village over the bank holiday weekend of May 27–30.

The event, in its fifteenth year, coincides with the church’s annual exhibition and takes a different theme each year. The stuffed bride and groom will have to wait their turn in the church yard, however, until real wedding vows have been exchanged before the festival can begin.

“Normally, everything has been set up in church on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but this year a local girl wanted to get married on the Saturday,” said Chris Bland, one of the festival organisers. “Of course, that was agreed, but it has meant that no preparation can be done inside the church before the wedding.

“A group has been working since before Christmas making a scarecrow, bride, groom, vicar, choir and wedding guests. In all, around seventy scarecrows will be brought into church as soon as the guests from the first wedding depart to their reception. We are confident that it will be a very impressive wedding.”

If all goes to plan and the bride arrives on time, the scarecrow wedding will open to visitors at 3pm on Saturday, May 27, until 6pm, at 1pm the following day and 10am on bank holiday Monday and Tuesday. Members of the Orton community will be on hand to serve refreshments.

The scarecrows will remain in the church until the following weekend and other scarecrows will be on display around the village throughout the week.