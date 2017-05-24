The Wainwrights afresh

Category: News, Notebook

Clive Hutchby, the former journalist tasked with re-imagining Alfred Wainwright’s classic Pictorial Guides for a contemporary fell-going audience, is set to give the 2017 Wainwright Society’s annual Memorial Lecture on October 7.

Clive has spent the last four years walking in the footsteps of the master guidebook author. His Walkers’ Editions of the first four guides have already been published and Clive is researching Book Five: The Northern Fells.

The lecture will be held at 6pm at the Rheged Centre, near Penrith. Tickets, priced £8 for society members and £12 for non-members, are available from the Rheged box office (01768 868000).