Tree force recruiting now!

Category: Editor's Blog, News, Notebook

Friends of the Lake District has 5,200 trees to plant on its land at High Borrowdale by springtime – and they need your help!

The landscape charity is calling for volunteers to help plant a new woodland on a Fell Care Force Tree Planting Day on Wednesday, February 8.

If you’ve been on one of Friends of the Lake District’s Fell Care Days before you’ll know the fun, camaraderie and huge sense of achievement that comes from spending a day in the outdoors helping look after the spectacular Cumbrian landscape. And, of course, there will be cake!

Alfred Wainwright described High Borrowdale, off the A6 between Kendal and Shap as “the most beautiful valley outside the Lake District”. Since August 1 last year, that administrative oversight was corrected when it was encompassed with the extended Lake District National Park.

Fell care project officer Ruth Kirk said: “We know from a recent survey of our members how important woodlands are to people, and this is a great to chance to play a small part in creating a new piece of woodland for the future. You don’t have to be a member to volunteer, everyone is welcome to come along and help.”

Parking nearby is limited so a car-share arrangement will be operated. To book visit: www.friendsofthelakedistrict.org.uk/Event/fell-care-force or contact ruth-kirk@fld.org.uk for information.