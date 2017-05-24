Tree spirited project

Category: News, Notebook

An inspiring exhibition based on seven Cumbrian trees is set to open at Grizedale Forest on June 21. The Long View project has been created by husband and wife team Rob and Harriet Fraser, who have visited and spent time with the solitary trees – hawthorn, rowan, alder, pine, sycamore, birch and oak – in all seasons, all weathers, night and day.

The exhibition of photographs, poetry, video and installations reveals the Frasers’ deepening relationship with the trees and the land each overlooks, and coincides with the publication of a 180-page book, also entitled The Long View. In that, they describe their encounters with the trees, share behind-the-scenes stories and interview people whose lives bring them into close contact with trees.

“What we have designed is an art project that also taps into environmental education and a celebration of landscape, which here in Cumbria is both cultural and natural, with farming as an important tradition and an invaluable source of knowledge about the fells and valleys,” said Harriet. “The Long View adds a voice to other voices standing up for trees and raising awareness about the fragility of the wider global environment with human pressure on resources.”

The couple will talk about the project’s evolution at 11am on July 22, at Grizedale. Admission to the talk is free; tickets can been booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk. The Long View exhibition is open until August 31, after which it will tour venues around the country.