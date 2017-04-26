Trust’s firm hold on Blencathra

Category: News, Notebook

The Mountain Heritage Trust has moved into a new home at the Field Studies Council’s Blencathra Centre near Threlkeld. The trust has moved into an office at the centre, where new archive has also been created to house a unique collection of artifacts that represent every period of Britain’s mountaineering history.

The archive includes collections donated by Sir Chris Bonington, journals, letters and carefully restored equipment donated by the family of Everest climber Joe Tasker, and the original glass plate camera owned by pioneering Lake District photographer G. P. Abraham of Keswick. Other collections are due to be passed to the trust as it gets established in its new home.

The great and the good from the worlds of mountaineering and outdoor studies gathered for the sun-blessed opening ceremony. They included MHT vice chairman Doug Scott CBE, FSC president Tim Burt, elite mountaineers Alan Hinkes and Nigel Vardy, MHT patron and artist John Innerdale, British Mountaineering Council deputy CEO Nick Colton, and representatives from the Fell and Rock Climbing Club. Lakeland poet Phil Houghton read out his poem ‘Piton’, composed for the occasion, and paintings by Blencathra artist Sue Foster were displayed.

Addressing the gathering, Doug Scott said the archive would be an important resource from which a new generation of climbers trained on indoor walls could learn of the activity’s outdoor roots and its rich history among Britain’s mountains.

Trust chairman Jeff Ford said the move to Blencathra Centre from a temporary base at Penrith Station – which had lasted eleven years – was made at suggestion of Penrith MP Rory Stewart.

An extract from Piton, by Phil Houghton:

Home

on the mountain

its racks and shelves

compress stratum of endeavour contain

thousands of feet

metres

of peaks

conquered

by them

– the household-names

of a Nation’s pride

its people, in their daily toil

each, their own “mountain

to climb”, yet

through them – a celebration of heroes

taking on explorations

conquests, on our behalf

– All are “mountaineers”, by proxy …