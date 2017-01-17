Watch the birdie…

Category: News, Notebook

Cumbrians are gearing up to take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch – the world’s biggest garden wildlife survey – over the long weekend of January 28–30.

Members of the public are asked to spend an hour watching and recording birds and other wildlife in their garden or local public space, then send their results to the RSPB. As the world’s largest garden wildlife survey, now in its thirty-eighth year, more than half a million people are expected to take part across the country.

In response to many requests over the years, and for the first time in its history, people will be able to take part on the Monday, extending the birdwatch to three days. It is hoped this will allow even more people to spend an hour counting the birds in their park or garden, adding to the snapshot of how they are doing.

There are plenty of Big Garden Birdwatch events in Cumbria this January, from discovering how to attract more wildlife into your garden to gaining tips on how to identify the creatures that live on your doorstep.

On Saturday, January 28, RSPB staff will be on hand in Carlisle City Centre between 10am–4pm with information, hints and top tips on how to participate in the Big Garden Birdwatch.

RSPB West Cumbria Local Group volunteers will be at Cockermouth’s Lakes Home Centre on the same day between 10am–4pm, with information how to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch. They’ll also help with tricky bird identification and advise on how to attract more wildlife to your garden.

RSPB conservation scientist Daniel Hayhow said: “With over half a million people now regularly taking part, coupled with over 30 years worth of data, Big Garden Birdwatch allows us to monitor trends and helps us understand how birds are doing. With results from so many gardens, we are able to create a ‘snapshot’ of the birds visiting at this time of year across the UK. Even if you see nothing during your Big Garden Birdwatch hour, that’s important information too, so please let us know.”

As well as counting feathered friends, the RSPB is again asking participants to log other wildlife seen in their gardens and green spaces, such as grass snakes, hedgehogs, stag beetles, stoats and moles.

Daniel added: “The threats to our wildlife means that it’s facing tough times. For example it is estimated that we’ve lost more than half of our hedgehogs in the last fifty years. We’re going to include this part of the survey every year now, enabling us to monitor the distribution of other wildlife as well as trends in bird numbers.”

To take part, download your free Big Garden Birdwatch pack at rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

Results will be published in March 2017.

The parallel event, Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place during the first half of spring term, January 3–February 17. For information visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch