Willy Wonka is walking to the Lake District to get married

William Whitaker is set to wed fiancée Gemma Needham in Bowness on Windermere in June. He and friend Jerry Holmes are preparing to walk there dressed as Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier and his sidekick Chief Oompa Loompa, following the Dales Way from their home town of Ilkley. Along the way they will raise funds for former cricketer Sir Ian Botham’s Beefy’s Foundation, which helps the charity Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research) among other good causes.

Jerry and William – a real-life Willy Wonka who owns Skipton chocolate maker Whitaker Chocolates – plan to hike the ninety-mile trail in just four days, starting on June 12. They’ll be waved off by Sir Ian himself as well as some of the members of the Rylstone Women’s Institute, from Yorkshire, who inspired the hit movie Calendar Girls by posing naked for a calendar that raised funds for the same cause. We’re told that other Oompa Loompas will also be out in force for the occasion.

William said: “The idea of walking to my wedding came to me as I drove past Ingleborough on a visit to the Lake District – a time of tranquillity, perhaps, before the frenzy and excitement of the wedding? Gemma suggested that if I was to escape for a few days then I should raise money for our company charity in the process.”

William and Whitakers employees have in the past raised more than £110,000 for Bloodwise. Last year team member Gemma Towell raised more than £3,500 for the Beefy Foundation by cycling solo between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

For information visit the websites justgiving.com/williamsweddingwalk and www.beefysfoundation.org