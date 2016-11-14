Wool fans have a ball

Category: News, Notebook

Forget reindeer – visitors to Kendal’s Wool Gathering were thrilled to meet a pair of alpacas when they arrived at K Village’s shopping mall for the annual celebration of all things woolly.

The fourth annual two-day event welcomed more than 7,000 visitors, with stallholders reporting brisk business. “It was great to see so many smiling faces, both among the traders and the customers,” said KWG chairman Mike Glover. “Kendal Wool Gathering was as successful as last year. We will be analysing all the feedback over the next few weeks and deciding how to take this celebration of Kendal’s wool heritage forward in future years.”