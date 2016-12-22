World heritage bid threat

Category: News, Notebook

The Lake District’s bid for World Heritage Site status could be undermined by the proposed Moorside nuclear power facility and the upgrading of powerlines to connect it to the grid, according to a report published by the Campaign for National Parks, Campaign to Protect Rural England and the National Trust.

The organisations, which commissioned Sheffield Hallam University to look at national policy to restrict “major development” in National Parks, say short-term economic priorities are overriding long-established protections, allowing inappropriate development in England’s national parks. The report found that interpretations of “major development” vary between National Parks, and planning decisions often reflected a government’s current “mood”, favouring economic growth above environmental protection.

The planned nuclear power station and associated miles of pylons would impact the Lake District National Park’s setting, potentially influencing its ongoing bid for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Plans to underground power lines within the National Park are still subject to approval.

The Campaign for National Parks’ policy and research manager Ruth Bradshaw said: “It is essential the Government confirms that protecting our National Parks from inappropriate, damaging development remains a national priority. Our National Parks are special because of the beautiful landscapes, wildlife and cultural heritage they contain and the recreational opportunities they offer. But they are also important to the rural economy and have huge potential to help improve our nation’s health and wellbeing. These assets must be protected and enhanced for future generations to enjoy and benefit from.”

Threats to other National Parks include an application for oil extraction in the South Downs; significant road widening schemes in the South Downs and Peak District; increased quarrying in the Yorkshire Dales, as well as a large holiday complex on its south-west edge; and fracking in the South Downs, Exmoor, North York Moors and Peak District.

The major development test – the central planning protection for National Park landscapes – applies to projects such as mines, wind farms and large scale housing. It states that such applications should be refused unless there are “exceptional circumstances”.

CPRE senior rural policy campaigner Emma Marrington said: “National Parks should have the highest level of planning protection, but in practice this can be overridden in the interests of short-term economic gain.

“Our research has shown that national planning guidance should be improved so that when developments are considered, public bodies and developers give due regard to the importance of National Parks. These are the ‘jewels in the crown’ of the English landscape.”

The three bodies have called for a renewed Government commitment to protecting national parks against inappropriate, damaging development and for nature protections to be maintained after the UK leaves the European Union.