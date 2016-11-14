Young soloists converge

Category: News, Notebook

BBC Young Musician of the Year soloists are set to perform in a concert organised by Ulverston saxophonist Jess Gillam, herself a grand finalist in the 2016 competition’s nail-biting finale.

Jess, who has in the past brought some of the world’s leading jazz and woodwind musicians to the town, described the concert – at the town’s Coronation Hall on Friday, December 2 at 7.30pm – as “a rare opportunity to see and hear some of the country’s finest young musicians perform”. Soloists include Haydn Bateman (guitar), Zoe Perkins (trumpet), percussionist Andrew Woolcock, Patsy Gillam (clarinet) and Jess (Cumbria, April).

Tickets cost £15 and £8; for details call 01229 587140. Visit www.corohall.co.uk